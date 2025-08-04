Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has just released an interesting quarterly report. The biggest surprise occurred in the stock price itself, as despite a solid quarter, Amazon so far has dipped from over $230 per share to just ~$215 per share (over
Amazon: 2 Reasons Not To Get Too Excited About The Recent Dip
Summary
- Despite a solid quarter, Amazon's stock dipped over 8%, highlighting investor concerns and profit-taking after recent highs.
- AWS remains a leader, but its slower growth versus Azure and Google Cloud raises questions about Amazon's future dominance in cloud.
- Tariff impacts on Amazon's retail business remain highly uncertain, with management unable to predict who will absorb potential cost increases.
- I remain bullish and rate Amazon a 'buy', but urge caution and portfolio diversification given rising competitive and macroeconomic risks.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, MSFT, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.