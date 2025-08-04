IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Emerson - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer

Jonathan J. Mazelsky - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Thomas Schott - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Daniel Christopher Clark - Leerink Partners LLC, Research Division

David Michael Westenberg - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Erin Elizabeth Wilson Wright - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Jonathan David Block - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division

Navann Ty Dietschi - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Ryan Scott Daniels - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the IDEXX Laboratories Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. Participating in the call this morning are Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Emerson, Chief Financial Officer; and John Ravis, Vice President, Investor Relations. IDEXX would like to preface the discussion today with a caution regarding forward-looking statements. Listeners are reminded that our discussion during the call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed today.

Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties is available under the forward-looking statements notice in our press release issued this morning as well as in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be obtained from the SEC or by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website, idexx.com.

During this call, we will be discussing certain financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in our earnings release, which may