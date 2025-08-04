I last covered Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) a few months ago, and issued a Buy rating on the stock. Since then, the stock has jumped by 21%, which is very impressive, given the short time frame since, all
Microsoft: $4 Trillion Is A Bargain For AI's Most Powerful Distribution Engine
Summary
- Microsoft Corporation delivered a strong FY25 with $281.7 billion in revenue and $102 billion in net income, showcasing impressive growth even at massive scale.
- MSFT's dominance in cloud and AI-driven services—especially through Copilot and GitHub—positions it as both the interface and development layer of the enterprise AI economy.
- With over 100 million developers and enterprise-wide integration of AI tools, Microsoft is replicating its Windows-era platform control in the AI age.
- Despite a premium EV/EBITDA of 25x, its exceptional margins, growth rates, and pricing power justify the valuation.
- Microsoft’s deep ecosystem lock-in, recurring revenue, and strategic AI positioning make MSFT stock a compelling long-term buy, despite emerging platform-level competition risks.
