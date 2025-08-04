Amazon Stock: Cheap Given Its Growth Prospects
Summary
- Amazon.com, Inc. beat Q2 expectations last week, driven by strong AWS and e-Commerce growth, with operating income momentum highlighting robust business execution.
- Despite an 8%+ share drop on Friday, I see a compelling entry point for investors bullish on e-Commerce and Cloud growth prospects.
- Both core businesses, e-Commerce and Cloud, added significantly to Amazon's operating income growth in the second-quarter.
- AMZN stock's valuation undervalues its enormous potential in the Cloud market and significant operating income gains, especially as AWS expands globally.
- Risks center on potential Cloud growth slowdowns, but I remain confident in Amazon as a top growth play amid accelerating enterprise Cloud adoption.
