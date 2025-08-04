CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (ACDSF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCPK:ACDSF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2025 5:30 AM ET

Kit Peng Yeow

Our portfolio occupancy remained high at 91.8%, and we achieved high rental reversion of 9.5% for leases renewed in the first half. Gearing is healthy at 37.4%, and cost of debt is stable at 3.7% Diving into the financials. Gross revenue in the first half decreased by about 2% to $755 million. And some of the reasons were due to the divestment of some properties in Singapore, Australia and the U.S.

However, the contribution from newly acquired DHL Logistics property in the U.S. helped to mitigate the decline. NPI declined slightly by 0.9% to $1 billion due to lower operating expenses and distribution income was stable at $331.1 million. DPU declined slightly to $7.477 due to an increase in the units.

When we compare first half 2025 versus second half of 2024, gross revenue increased slightly to $755 million, mainly attributable to the acquisition of DHL Logistics property in the U.S. and partially offset by the divestment of 21 Jalan Buroh in Singapore and Parkside business space property in the U.S.