"Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent". This quote is often attributed to John Maynard Keynes, although it is not certain. However, it has made me think lately. If you've read a few articles of
S&P 500: Don't Panic, But Don't Get Complacent
Summary
- Despite macroeconomic cracks—stagnant real incomes, rising delinquencies, and high national debt—I see no signs of a market bubble forming.
- Equities are fundamentally driven, with S&P 500 valuations slightly elevated but not irrational, mainly fueled by AI optimism and strong earnings beats.
- I'm cautious on cyclical stocks due to consumer pullbacks, preferring resilient plays like United Rentals, Prysmian, Amazon, and Alphabet.
- Overall, I maintain a long-term buy rating, expecting fair value with possible short-term corrections, and advocate healthy skepticism amid market euphoria.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOG, PRYMY, URI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.