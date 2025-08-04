MUNI: Reasonable Income For The Very Risk-Averse

Tim Worstall
5.05K Followers

Summary

  • MUNI offers diversified, tax-free income via intermediate municipal bonds, with modest interest rate risk and high liquidity.
  • The fund is well-managed and low-cost, but yields are only compelling for top tax bracket investors or the highly risk-averse.
  • Tax advantages make MUNI attractive mainly to those with high marginal tax rates; for most, similar after-tax yields are available elsewhere.
  • While MUNI is a sound, sensible product, its modest returns mean it's not a standout choice for most investors, including myself.

Wooden Blocks with ETF Letters Surrounded by Coins and Financial Icons Representing Investment Growth and Financial Strategies in a Modern Finance Context

Suphachai Panyacharoen

Boring Technical Details

Those boring technical details actually matter. Sadly. It's necessary for us to have a look at what's going on under the hood of an investment product. That's the only way we can really grasp what is being

This article was written by

Tim Worstall
5.05K Followers
Tim Worstall is a wholesaler of rare earth metals and one of the global experts in the metal scandium. He is also a Fellow at the Adam Smith Inst in London and an writer for a number of media outlets, including The Times (London), Telegraph, The Register and even, very occasionally indeed, for the WSJ. This account is linked with that of Mohamad Machine-Chian: https://seekingalpha.com/user/52914142/comments

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MUNI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MUNI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MUNI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News