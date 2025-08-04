The US economy is weakening and will enter a recession if the Fed does not cut interest rates significantly this year. GDP data released last week show that growth has only averaged 1.5% this year and the interest rate-sensitive
Weak Economic Data Supports 3 Fed Rate Cuts This Year
Summary
- The US economy is weakening and will enter a recession if the Fed does not cut interest rates significantly this year.
- We believe the only reason the US economy is not in recession is the housing sector has become less cyclical as home building has remained muted since the GFC with only an average of 1.1MM homes started with a peak of 1.8MM.
- The decline in both the Fed Funds rate and the 10-year treasury rate is a big tailwind for both preferred stocks and high yield bonds.
Infrastructure Capital Advisors ("Infrastructure Capital") is a leading provider of investment management solutions designed to meet the needs of income-focused investors. Jay Hatfield is CEO and CIO of the investment team. Mr. Hatfield is the lead portfolio manager of the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSE: SCAP), InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSE: ICAP), InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA), Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PFFA), InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFFR), and a series of private accounts. Infrastructure Capital frequently appears on or is quoted in Fox Business, CNBC, Barron's, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo Finance, TD Ameritrade Network, and Bloomberg Radio/TV. The team at Infrastructure Capital publishes a monthly market and economic report, quarterly commentaries, investing primers, and asset class and strategy research. In addition, Infrastructure Capital hosts a monthly webinar and attends industry conferences in an effort to provide educational investing resources.