When Reality And Politics Bite At The Same Time

With Adriana Kugler’s resignation, the Fed is again in the 'spotlight'. Her early departure gives President Trump another chance to zing Fed Chair Powell, urging him to do what Kugler did and resign early.

ROBERT A. BRUSCA is Chief Economist of Fact and Opinion Economics, a consulting firm he founded in Manhattan and runs . He has taught in a graduate program at the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College in Manhattan, and he has taught at Columbia University and at Michigan State University. . Mr Brusca has been an economist on Wall Street for over 25 years. He has visited central banking and large institutional clients in over 30 countries in his career as an economist. Mr. Brusca was a Divisional Research Chief at the Federal Reserve Bank of NY (Chief of the International Financial Markets Division), a Fed Watcher at Irving Trust and Chief Economist at Nikko Securities International (for 16 years). Mr Brusca currently is a consultant. He was the first guest on the first day of CNBC and continues to make numerous TV and radio appearances. Mr. Brusca holds an MA and PhD in economics from Michigan State University and a BA in Economics from the University of Michigan. His wife is a financial expert formerly on Bloomberg radio and TV, CNN and CNBC's flagship Squawk Box. She is now the editor-in-chief and owner of Central Bank Central on Substack. He has a daughter.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.