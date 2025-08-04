MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ariel Szarfsztejn - Commerce President

Martin de los Santos - EVP & CFO

Osvaldo Gimenez - Fintech President

Richard M. Cathcart - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Andrew R. Ruben - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Irma Sgarz - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

James Eric Friedman - Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP, Research Division

João Pedro Ribeiro Soares - Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research

Kaio Penso Da Prato - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Marcelo Peev dos Santos - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Marvin Milton Fong - BTIG, LLC, Research Division

Neha Agarwala - HSBC Global Investment Research

Robert Erick Ford Aguilar - BofA Securities, Research Division

Rodrigo Gastim - Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., Research Division

Trevor Vincent Young - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Richard M. Cathcart

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the MercadoLibre Earnings Conference Call for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Thank you for joining us. I am Richard Cathcart, MercadoLibre's Investor Relations Officer. Today, we will share our quarterly highlights on video, after which we will begin our live Q&A session with our management.

Before we go on to discuss our results of the second quarter of 2025, I remind you that management may make or refer to and this presentation may contain forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures. So please refer to the disclaimer on screen, which will also be available in our earnings materials on our Investor Relations website. Please note that this call is being recorded, and a replay will be made available on our Investor Relations website as well. As we continue to evolve our communications with investors, we have decided to launch our quarterly product update video after earnings rather than together with our results call. So watch out