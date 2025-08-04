TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Carl R. Schweihs - EVP & CFO

Taryn R. Owen - CEO, President & Director

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Marc Silber - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Kartik Mehta - Northcoast Research Partners, LLC

Marc Frye Riddick - Sidoti & Company, LLC

Mark Steven Marcon - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the TrueBlue Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I want to remind everyone that today's call and slide presentation contain forward-looking statements, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, some of which are described in today's press release and SEC filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Management uses non-GAAP measures when presenting financial results. You are encouraged to review the non-GAAP reconciliations in today's earnings release or at trueblue.com under the Investor Relations section for a complete understanding of these terms and their purpose. Any comparisons made today are based on a comparison to the same period in the prior year unless otherwise stated.

Lastly, a copy of the company's prepared remarks will be provided on TrueBlue's investor website at the conclusion of today's call, and a full transcript and audio replay will be available soon after the call.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Taryn Owen, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Taryn R. Owen

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to today's call. I am joined by our Chief Financial Officer, Carl Schweihs. Before we turn to the financials, I'd like to take a few minutes to discuss TrueBlue's