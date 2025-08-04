SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Brendan Thomas Cavanagh - CEO, President & Director
Marc R. Montagner - Executive VP & CFO
Mark DeRussy - Vice President of Finance
Conference Call Participants
Batya Levi - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Benjamin Daniel Swinburne - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Brendan James Lynch - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
David Anthony Guarino - Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division
Eric Thomas Luebchow - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
James Edward Schneider - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Jonathan Atkin - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Michael Ian Rollins - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Michael J. Funk - BofA Securities, Research Division
Nicholas Ralph Del Deo - MoffettNathanson LLC
Richard Hamilton Prentiss - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
Yong Choe - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Operator
Welcome, and thank you all for joining today's SBA's Second Quarter 2025 Results. Please note that this call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]
With that, I'd now like to formally begin today's call and turn it over to Mark DeRussy, VP of Finance.
Mark DeRussy
Thank you. Good evening. Thank you for joining us for SBA's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Here with me today are Brendan Cavanagh, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Marc Montagner, our Chief Financial Officer. Some of the information we will discuss on this call is forward-looking, including, but not limited to, any guidance for 2025 and beyond.
In today's press release and in our SEC filings, we detail material risks that may cause our future results to differ from our expectations. Our statements are as of today, August 4, and we have no obligation to update any forward-looking statement we may make. In addition, our comments will include
