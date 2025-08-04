V2X, Inc. (VVX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy C. Wensinger - President, CEO & Director

Michael J. Smith - Corporate Vice President, Treasurer, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Shawn M. Mural - Senior VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andre Madrid - BTIG, LLC, Research Division

Jonathan Siegmann - Unidentified Company

Stifel Financial Corp. - Unidentified Company

Joseph Anthony Gomes - NOBLE Capital Markets, Inc., Research Division

Kenneth George Herbert - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Kristine T. Liwag - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Peter J. Arment - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Tobey O'Brien Sommer - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Thank you for joining us for the V2X Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Today's call is being recorded. My name is Betsy, and I'll be the operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. And now I'll pass the call over to your host, Mike Smith, Vice President of Treasury, Investor Relations and Corporate Development at V2X.

Michael J. Smith

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the V2X Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us today are Jeremy Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Shawn Mural, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Slides for today's presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of our website, gov2x.com.

Please turn to Slide 2. During today's presentation, management will be making forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Please review our safe harbor statements in our press release and presentation materials for a description of some of the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by these