Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Caitlin Lowie - Vice President of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Eric Duane Foster - Chief Commercial Officer
Justin A. Renz - Chief Financial & Operations Officer
Michael G. Raab - President, CEO & Director
Conference Call Participants
Ashley Marie Aloupis - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
Aydin Huseynov - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Research Division
Jin-Wook Kim - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Joseph John-Charles Thome - TD Cowen, Research Division
Julian Reed Harrison - BTIG, LLC, Research Division
Laura Kathryn Chico - Wedbush Securities Inc., Research Division
Louise Alesandra Chen - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division
Mazahir Lukman Alimohamed - Leerink Partners LLC, Research Division
Prakhar Agrawal - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division
Ryan Phillip Deschner - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
Yuchen Ding - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Ardelyx First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call.
[Operator Instructions]
Now I'd like to turn the conference over to Caitlin Lowie, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Caitlin, you may begin.
Caitlin Lowie
Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to our second quarter 2025 financial results call. During this call, we will refer to the press release issued earlier today, which is available on the Investors section of the company's website at ardelyx.com.
During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ significantly from those described. We encourage you to review the risk factors in our most recently -- our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q that will be filed today and can be found on our website at ardelyx.com. While we may elect to update these forward- looking statements in the future, we
- Read more current ARDX analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts