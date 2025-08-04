SES AI Corporation (SES) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jing Liu Nealis - Chief Financial Officer

Kyle Pilkington - Chief Legal Officer

Qichao Hu - Founder, Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Derek John Soderberg - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division

John Marc Andre Roy - Water Tower Research LLC

Yan Dong - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's SES AI Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Call. My name is Jaylene, I'll be your moderator for today. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to our host, Kyle Pilkington. Please proceed.

Kyle Pilkington

Hello, everyone, and welcome to our conference call covering our second quarter 2025 results. Joining me today are Qichao Hu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Jing Nealis, Chief Financial Officer. We issued our shareholder letter just after 4 p.m. this afternoon, which provides a business update as well as our financial results. You'll find a press release with a link to our shareholder letter and today's conference call webcast in the Investor Relations section of our website at ses.ai.

Before we get started, this is a reminder that the discussion today may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These statements are based on our predictions and expectations as of today. Such statements involve certain risks, assumptions and uncertainties, which may cause our actual or future results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in these statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations include, but are not limited to, those detailed in the latest earnings release and in our SEC filings. This afternoon, we will review our business as well as the results for the