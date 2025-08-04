Semler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian - CEO, President & Director

Eric H. Semler - Executive Chairman of the Board

Joe Burnett - Corporate Participant

Renae Cormier - CFO, Head of Corp. Communications & Bus. Strategy and Secretary

Operator

Please go ahead, sir.

Joe Burnett

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Semler Scientific Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. After today's prepared remarks, as time permits, management will take questions submitted prior to this call via e-mail. Please note, this event is being recorded.

Before we begin, we want to remind you that certain comments made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to and within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. These include expressed or implied statements regarding the expectations for our Bitcoin treasury strategy, plans to acquire additional Bitcoin, opportunity for upsize in the price of Bitcoin, expansion of the health care business and the development and marketing of additional products, including the receipt and timing of an additional 510(k) clearance for heart failure and for our wholly owned subsidiary, CardioVanta, and our proposed settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Those risks and uncertainties are described in the press release of our SEC filings. The forward-looking statements made today are as of the date of this call, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. If you do not have a copy of today's release, you may obtain one by visiting the Investor Relations page of the website, semlerscientific.com.