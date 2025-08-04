Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David S. Graziosi - Chairman, President & CEO

G. Frederick Bohley - Chief Operating Officer

Jacalyn C. Bolles - Executive Director of Treasury & IR

Scott A. Mell - CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Angel Castillo - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Ian Alton Zaffino - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Kyle David Menges - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Robert Cameron Wertheimer - Melius Research LLC

Tami Zakaria - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Timothy W. Thein - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Allison Transmission Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Paul, and I will be your conference call operator today.

[Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

[Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Jackie Bolles, Executive Director of Treasury and Investor Relations.

Please go ahead, Jackie.

Jacalyn C. Bolles

Thank you, Paul. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for our Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. With me this afternoon are Dave Graziosi, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Fred Bohley, our Chief Operating Officer; and Scott Mell, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

As a reminder, this conference call, webcast in this afternoon's presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of allisontransmission.com. A replay of this call will be available through August 18. As noted on Slide 2 of the presentation, many of our remarks today contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, including those set forth in our second quarter 2025 earnings press release and our annual