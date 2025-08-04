Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
David S. Graziosi - Chairman, President & CEO
G. Frederick Bohley - Chief Operating Officer
Jacalyn C. Bolles - Executive Director of Treasury & IR
Scott A. Mell - CFO & Treasurer
Conference Call Participants
Angel Castillo - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Ian Alton Zaffino - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division
Kyle David Menges - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Robert Cameron Wertheimer - Melius Research LLC
Tami Zakaria - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Timothy W. Thein - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
Operator
Good afternoon. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Allison Transmission Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Paul, and I will be your conference call operator today.
As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference call over to Jackie Bolles, Executive Director of Treasury and Investor Relations.
Please go ahead, Jackie.
Jacalyn C. Bolles
Thank you, Paul. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for our Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. With me this afternoon are Dave Graziosi, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Fred Bohley, our Chief Operating Officer; and Scott Mell, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.
As a reminder, this conference call, webcast in this afternoon's presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of allisontransmission.com. A replay of this call will be available through August 18. As noted on Slide 2 of the presentation, many of our remarks today contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, including those set forth in our second quarter 2025 earnings press release and our annual
