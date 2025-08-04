PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) suffered considerable selling pressure after the presentation of its second quarter earnings even though the fintech beat sales and profit expectations by handsome margins. PayPal reported $1.40 per share in non-GAAP profits for its second
PayPal: Operating Profit Growth, High Margins, Low P/E
Summary
- PayPal beat Q2 sales and profit expectations, showing strong operating and transaction margin growth and raising its 2025 profit guidance by 50%.
- The company’s account base continues to expand, with 438 million users, reflecting renewed growth and improved customer quality.
- PayPal trades at a steep discount to fintech peers, with a forward P/E of 11.6x, despite robust profitability and margin expansion.
- Despite rising competition in fintech, PayPal’s financial strength and undervaluation present a compelling buy-the-dip opportunity—Strong Buy rating.
