DroneShield Limited (DRSHF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

DroneShield Limited (OTCPK:DRSHF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2025 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Carla Balanco - CFO & Joint Company Secretary

Oleg Vornik - CEO, MD & Executive Director

Welcome to the DroneShield Second Quarter 2025 Investor Webinar. I'm Oleg Vornik, the Chief Executive Officer of DroneShield, and with me is Carla Balanco, our Chief Financial Officer. This session will go for approximately just under an hour, starting with about 20 minutes of the presentation going over the presentation we released a week ago in conjunction with our 4C followed by Q&A. We encourage the participants to submit the questions as they arise, so we can go straight into Q&A at the completion of the main section of the presentation.

On the macro thematic, we're seeing increasing geopolitical threat profile as the world is unfortunately becoming a less stable place. A number of actors, governments are continuing to significantly increase their covert operation capability and other attacks, including cyber, but also drones and of course, the war in Ukraine is continuing. As a result, we're seeing the all-time high global defense spend, especially in Europe, but also more generally across nato governments and elsewhere.

Drones are playing increasing part in just about every conflict around the world. And with it is the requirement for increased adoption of counter-drone solutions. Unlike other technologies, more established technologies like night vision goggles, guns, radars, there's virtually no market penetration of drone and counter-drone solution today, given how nascent the whole industry is, which is driving the urgency of procurement of both drones and counter-drone solutions.

DroneShield believes that counter-drone is an approximately USD 10 billion total addressable market with a very small to negligible market situation today. A lot of what you're seeing on the slide on the screen