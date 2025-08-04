I wrote a bullish article about Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in May 2024, and this was because the stock had plunged to what I felt was a potential generational buying opportunity. At that time the stock was trading
Bristol Myers Squibb: Why I'm Pounding The Table On This Buying Opportunity
Summary
- Bristol Myers Squibb is trading at a generational bargain, near 7x earnings, with a compelling 5.6% dividend yield and strong cash flow.
- Recent Q2 results beat expectations, and management is focused on growth initiatives, including AI-driven drug discovery and new partnerships.
- Despite near-term earnings declines, due to patent expirations, AI and pipeline opportunities offer potential upside not priced into the stock.
- Political uncertainty and tariff risks are pressuring shares, but I see this as a buying opportunity for long-term investors willing to average in.
