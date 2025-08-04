Edison Preferreds Still Have A Ways To Go

Vlae Kershner
2.9K Followers

Summary

  • Edison International common stock is constrained until the state Legislature makes decisions on replenishing the California Wildfire Fund.
  • Its two series of fixed-to-floating preferred stocks are nearing their reset and call dates.
  • They are most likely to be called next year at a gain from current prices.
  • Their projected annualized return is in the 17% range.

Electricity pylons at sunset

Electricity pylons at sunset

James O'Neil

Southern California Edison's probable involvement in the January Eaton Fire in the Altadena area has taken 35% out of parent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) common stock.

The electric utility has acknowledged its equipment could

This article was written by

Vlae Kershner
2.9K Followers
I am a 35-year stock market investor, MBA, and retired reporter and editor for the San Francisco Chronicle. My primary style is a mix of growth and income, with attention to special situations.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCE.PR.K, SCE.PR.J either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EIX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EIX
--
SCE.PR.J
--
SCE.PR.K
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News