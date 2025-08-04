Cynata Therapeutics Limited (CYYNF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCPK:CYYNF) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2025 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kilian Kelly - MD, CEO & Director

Mathias Kroll - Chief Business Officer

Kilian Kelly

[Starts Abruptly] for now, just to explain that we will go through a fairly brief presentation, just to summarize the key highlights of the recently completed quarter. And following that, we'll have a Q&A session. I know that we already have some questions that have been submitted, which is great. Any of you who wish to submit questions during the webinar can do so using the Q&A function on Zoom here. So okay, it looks like the participants have sort of stopped adding up. So we can get started in the interest of time.

So the recently completed quarter is one where we have continued to make a great deal of progress on our various clinical development programs, which I will talk to in a moment. Just quickly to start off, our share price is around about AUD 0.17, which gives a market cap of about AUD 38 million. We still have our largest shareholders being Bioscience Managers, Fidelity and Fujifilm and the top 20 still holding not far off 50% of the shares on issue.

In terms of the key highlights for the quarter. I'll start just by reminding everybody, if you're not familiar already about what Cynata is really all about in terms of our manufacturing platform. So we are focused on making mesenchymal stromal or mesenchymal stem cell-based products, also known as MSC-based products, which can be used to treat a wide range of clinical disorders. And the unique thing about Cynata is how we make these products. Lots of other academic institutions and some companies make MSC-based products using what we would describe as conventional manufacturing means and that really involves