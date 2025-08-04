Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ezgi Yagci - Vice President of Investor Relations

Richard J. Buchholz - Chief Financial Officer

Timothy P. Herbert - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President

Conference Call Participants

Adam Carl Maeder - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Anthony Charles Petrone - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Brett Adam Fishbin - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Christopher Thomas Pasquale - Nephron Research LLC

Danielle Joy Antalffy - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

David Kenneth Rescott - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Jonathan David Block - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Lawrence H. Biegelsen - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Michael Anthony Sarcone - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Michael K. Polark - Wolfe Research, LLC

Richard Samuel Newitter - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Robert Justin Marcus - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Shagun Singh Chadha - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Travis Lee Steed - BofA Securities, Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Dilem, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Inspire Medical Systems Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I'll now hand the call over to your first speaker, Ezgi Yagci, the Vice President of Investor Relations at Inspire. You may begin the conference.

Ezgi Yagci

Thank you, Dilem, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me are Tim Herbert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Rick Buchholz, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, we released financial results for the 3 months ended June 30, 2025. A copy of the press release is available on our website.

On this call, management will make forward-looking statements within the meaning