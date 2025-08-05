Automaker Ford (NYSE:F) easily sailed past Wall Street’s estimates for its revenues and earnings in the second quarter amid strong demand for the company’s ICE vehicles. While Ford also benefited from positive EBIT trends in its electric vehicle division, Ford Pro
Ford: Pivot To Ford Pro Creates A New Catalyst
Summary
- Ford beat Q2’25 earnings and revenue estimates, driven by strong ICE vehicle demand and strong growth in the Ford Pro commercial segment.
- Ford managed to significantly enhance the EBIT profitability of its Ford Pro segment, with margins gaining 3.7 PP Q/Q.
- The automaker's new FY 2025 guidance, despite lower EBIT, helps remove negative sentiment by clarifying tariff impacts and supporting its value proposition.
- Ford remains an undervalued stock, with a 7.7X forward P/E and potential revaluation if EV losses narrow and Ford Pro momentum continues.
- Main risk is renewed trade conflict, but Ford’s strong Q2 and updated outlook reduce uncertainty for investors focused on cash flow and yield.
