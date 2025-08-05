Equity Residential: Q2 Results Show Unique Strengths (Upgrade)

Aug. 05, 2025 1:52 AM ETEquity Residential (EQR) StockEQR
Seeking Profits
4.73K Followers

Summary

  • Equity Residential delivered resilient Q2 results, outperforming rental market fears with strong occupancy and revenue growth, especially in legacy markets like NYC and San Francisco.
  • Raised FFO guidance and trimmed expense outlook, reflecting operational strength despite slower-than-expected rent recovery in expansion markets.
  • Strategic acquisitions in the Sun Belt at attractive yields and a robust balance sheet provide flexibility for future growth and secure a 4.4% dividend yield.
  • With shares undervalued after the recent sell-off, I upgrade EQR to 'Buy,' targeting an 11% total return as Q2 results serve as a catalyst.

Urban Architecture with Historic Buildings and Fire Escapes in New York City

Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing 11% of their value amid increasing fears about the trajectory of rental inflation. While the stock market has recovered its Liberation Day losses

This article was written by

Seeking Profits
4.73K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EQR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EQR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EQR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News