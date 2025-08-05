Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a provider of mission-critical space infrastructure. It is a provider of "picks and shovels" for space companies. After experiencing more than 470% gain in the last year, the stock has dropped 50% from its peak. Given the finalization of Redwire's acquisition
Redwire: M&A-Driven Growth, Industry Tailwinds, And Valuation Upside
Summary
- Redwire's transformation from a space component supplier to an integrated A&D solutions provider, driven by strategic M&A, creates a high-risk, high-reward opportunity.
- The Edge Autonomy acquisition pivots Redwire into defense, nearly doubling revenue guidance for 2025 and offering significant growth potential, but with substantial share dilution.
- Redwire benefits from strong industry tailwinds in both space and defense, with growing demand for smallsats, UAS, and increased government budgets, despite some NASA headwinds.
- Key risks include integration challenges and dilution. I recommend selling longer-dated puts to buffer volatility and capitalize on high implied volatility while awaiting synergy realization.
