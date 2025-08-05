Janus Henderson Forty Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Janus Henderson Forty Fund returned 19.34% and the Russell 1000® Growth Index returned 17.84%.
  • Stock selection in the information technology and industrials sectors contributed to relative performance, while stock selection and an overweight in healthcare detracted.
  • We believe companies aligned with durable secular growth themes have the potential to compound growth and gain market share across economic cycles.

At a glance

Performance

The Fund returned 19.34% and the Russell 1000® Growth Index returned 17.84%.

Contributors/detractors

Stock selection in the information technology and industrials sectors contributed to relative performance, while stock selection and an overweight in healthcare detracted.

