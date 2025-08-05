Envista: Still Hold Rated, Near-Term Uncertainties Weighing On The Outlook

Jay Capital
1.34K Followers

Summary

  • Envista's Q2 results showed broad-based growth, segment recovery, and improved margins, signaling early signs of stabilization and operational turnaround.
  • Spark and implants businesses are rebounding, with Spark on track for profitability and cost efficiencies, and implants seeing sustained growth across regions.
  • One-time revenue tailwinds, FX and tariff risks, and ongoing China uncertainty temper the near-term outlook and earnings growth potential.
  • Valuation at ~18x forward earnings is fair; I maintain a 'Hold' rating, as upside catalysts remain unclear amid persistent headwinds.

Patient admiring smile in mirror post-treatment.

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

Following my coverage on Envista (NYSE:NVST) in April last year, in which I recommended a hold rating as I did not see any catalysts that would drive the share price upwards in the

This article was written by

Jay Capital
1.34K Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News