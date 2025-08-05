SI-BONE, Inc. (SIBN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Anshul Maheshwari - Chief Financial Officer

Laura A. Francis - CEO & Director

Saqib Iqbal - Director of FP&A and Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Caitlin Cronin - Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division

Craig William Bijou - BofA Securities, Research Division

David Joshua Saxon - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

David Louis Turkaly - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division

Felipe Raul Lamar - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Junwoo Park - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division

Matthew Oliver O'Brien - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Xuyang Li - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to SI-BONE Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

[Operator Instructions]

We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of today's call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to Saqib Iqbal, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations at SI-BONE, for a few introductory comments. Sir, you may begin.

Saqib Iqbal

Earlier today, SI-BONE released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management's remarks today may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our SEC filings, such as our most recent Form 10-K, and actual results might differ materially from any forward-looking statements take today.

Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these statements. These forward-looking statements may speak