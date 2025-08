Night Watch Investment Management is an alternative asset manager focused on global equities, selected based on our in-depth proprietary research. NWIM was founded by Roderick van Zuylen and Eileen Ke, to create an investment product that provides exposure to high conviction and likely unique names, backed by strong fundamentals. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Night Watch Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Night Watch Investment Management's official channels.