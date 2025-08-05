Another week of stellar earnings led to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hitting record levels by Thursday, but what a difference a day makes. By Friday, disappointing Nonfarm payrolls for July (73,000), as well as downward revisions to May and June
The Earnings Party Hits A Wall: Strong Q2 Profits Can't Overcome Macro Fears
Summary
- As we enter the second week of peak earnings season for Q2, S&P 500 EPS growth continues to improve, now at 10.3% YoY.
- We’ll get a closer read on the AI trade this week when Palantir and AMD report.
- Several S&P 500 companies reporting this week have delayed their earnings dates, including Pfizer, McDonald’s, GoDaddy and ConocoPhillips.
