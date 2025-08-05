The top ten largest insurance companies in the USA were all founded nearly a century ago. Insurance is one of the oldest and largest industries, with trillions of dollars in annual premiums written in the USA alone, yet
Lemonade: Getting Sweeter Each Quarter
Summary
- Lemonade is an insurtech company automating policies and claims with AI, enabling advantages in scalability and efficiency.
- Loss ratios have improved materially, now more in line with industry averages, marking a key inflection point in underwriting performance.
- In Force Premiums are growing at 21% CAGR, while non-growth OpEx remains flat, highlighting strong operating leverage.
- A young customer base and efficient operations create a growth flywheel that improves risk modeling, lowers costs, and accelerates growth.
- At a $2.5B EV and 36% forward growth, LMND is a misunderstood early-stage tech disruptor in a $2T+ insurance market.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LMND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.