The Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Growth Index. The methodology picks those small cap stocks that score better in terms of growth profiling, i.e., metrics like historical and expected
VBK: Tech Tilt Without Turbo
Summary
- VBK has struggled to deliver consistent growth outperformance, especially in the current high-rate environment, trailing alternatives like IWO post-pandemic.
- Sector allocation differences—VBK's tech tilt versus IWO's healthcare and fintech—have contributed to recent underperformance and muted returns.
- Small-cap growth, and VBK specifically, face headwinds from lackluster investor interest and a risk-reward profile inferior to large caps.
- I rate VBK as a Hold: it offers upside optionality in a broad risk-on rally but needs lower rates and renewed small-cap interest to become a Buy.
