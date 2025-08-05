Karman: Defying Gravity

The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Karman Holdings has shown rapid revenue growth, a growing backlog, and successful M&A activity since its IPO, fueling impressive operating and share price momentum.
  • Despite operational strength and accelerating sales, the current valuation—over 15x sales and 100x earnings—makes me cautious.
  • Recent secondary share sales and lofty expectations add to my concerns about the sustainability of the current share price.
  • I remain impressed by Karman’s execution and pipeline, but I am sidelined by the sky-high valuation and will monitor for better entry points.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Space shuttle rocket launch in the sky and clouds to outer space. Sky and clouds. Spacecraft flight. Elements of this image furnished by NASA

dima_zel

Shares of Karman Holdings (NYSE:KRMN), the ambitious space & defense business, have seen a rocket start after its public offering. The business went public in February and soared 50% on the first day of trading, with investors attracted to a fast-growing missile, defense, and space business.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.98K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KRMN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KRMN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KRMN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News