CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CPAMF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCPK:CPAMF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2025 9:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Allison Chen - Corporate Participant

Choon-Siang Tan - CEO & Executive Director of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited

Lee Yi Zhuan - Head of Portfolio Management of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited

Mei Lian Wong - Chief Financial Officer of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited

Mei Peng Ho - Head of Investor Relations of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited

Conference Call Participants

Derek Tan - DBS Bank Ltd., Research Division

Lih Rui Tan - Macquarie Research

M. Khi - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Qianqiao Wang - HSBC Global Investment Research

Allison Chen

Good morning. Welcome to CICT's briefing. I'm Allison from the Investor Relations team. I hope you had a good start to the morning. We had a very busy one. We released 2 announcements this morning: our first half results and the proposed acquisition of the 55% interest in CapitaSpring. Our CEO, Tan Choon-Siang, he will be covering them in his presentation later. We will actually also have the Q&A session. We'll be happy to hear your thoughts and address any questions that you may have.

Without further ado, I'd like to invite Choon-Siang on to the stage. Choon-Siang, please.

Choon-Siang Tan

Okay. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. We have quite a bit to cover today, so without further ado, we will start. Maybe I'll just run through the presentations for both the results and the transaction, and then we will just take some Q&A at the end.

Okay. So we will try to -- I think most people will be more interested in the transaction, so we will try to focus on some of the key highlights for the results first, just go through a