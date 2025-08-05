Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) trades on a hefty discount to its GAAP book value and offers a double-digit dividend yield from a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments that render the commons as a buy. FBRT
Franklin BSP Realty Trust: Near 14% Dividend Yield As Discount To Book Swells
Summary
- Franklin BSP Realty Trust trades at a 30% discount to GAAP book value following a sustained year-to-date selloff.
- The mREIT maintains a stable, double-digit dividend yield of 13.5%, supported by a diversified commercial real estate debt portfolio.
- FBRT's heavy multifamily loan exposure has shielded it from severe office property distress, though Texas multifamily weakness is a risk.
- Despite some credit challenges and foreclosures, the double-digit dividend yield keeps me in the bull camp.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABR.PR.E either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.