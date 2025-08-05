Palantir: AIP Is Crushing It (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Palantir delivered a blowout Q2, beating top and bottom line estimates, driven by surging AI adoption and exceptional U.S. commercial segment growth.
- Free cash flow growth is extraordinary, up 282% year-over-year, with margins expanding to 57%, positioning Palantir as a future cash flow powerhouse.
- AIP-driven free cash flow growth could potential establish Palantir as a capital return play in the future.
- I am up-grading Palantir from strong sell to buy, due to me underestimated customer acquisition momentum and an accelerating AI software spending environment.
- Despite a premium valuation, Palantir's growth trajectory and AI tailwinds make it a compelling buy, though investors should monitor customer acquisition trends.
