Back in March, I wrote up Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) as a buy, arguing for it as a value investment as well as a decent contrarian option. Since then, the stock had
After A Mixed Q2 Result, Sirius XM Looks Well Positioned For The Future
Summary
- Sirius XM remains a long-term buy despite mixed Q2 results, with strong non-GAAP earnings and a compelling 5.1% dividend yield.
- Economic headwinds and tariff-driven ad budget cuts are pressuring both subscription and ad revenues, but Sirius XM retains users through cheaper, ad-supported tiers.
- Strategic investments in talent and on-demand content, like deals with Stephen A. Smith and Trevor Noah, position Sirius XM for future growth as ad markets recover.
- Risks remain if the economy worsens, but at current valuations, I believe the stock offers attractive value for patient investors willing to weather near-term struggles.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SIRI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.