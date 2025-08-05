Richemont: Industry-Leading Growth Overshadowed By 39% Tariffs

YR Research
4.62K Followers

Summary

  • Richemont stands out in luxury for its resilience and unique focus on jewelry and watches, outperforming peers amid sector struggles.
  • Recent results show continued sales and margin strength, even as most luxury companies face declines and headwinds.
  • The new 39% US tariff on Swiss goods poses a significant risk, potentially impacting the company's competitiveness in a key market.
  • Given these offsetting factors, Richemont is fairly valued; I rate CFRHF stock a 'Hold' until tariff clarity emerges.

Cartier retail store in Shenzhen Bao"an International Airport

Robert Way

Richemont's (OTCPK:CFRHF) shares are down slightly year-to-date, but considering the stock's performance over the past five years and the collapse of most of its peers, this is actually quite an extraordinary achievement.

After a few mishaps and some

This article was written by

YR Research
4.62K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at an attractive price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I manage a concentrated portfolio targeted at avoiding losers and maximizing exposure to big winners. This means that often I'll rate great companies at a 'Hold' because their growth opportunity is below my threshold, or their downside risk is too high.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CFRHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CFRHF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CFRHF
--
CFRUY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News