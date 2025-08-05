In the past two quarters, we have been worried about the impact of new tariffs on Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:NTDOY) (OTCPK:NTDOF) (NEOE:NTDO:CA) and the launch of Nintendo Switch 2. Yet, its strong brand
Nintendo Is Still Winning The Game With Its Switch 2
Summary
- Nintendo opened the year with 131% sales growth with maintained profitability, driven mainly by Switch 2.
- Tariffs, inflation, and pricing criticisms are some challenges surrounding the company, but its strong brand recognition remains unfazed.
- Product compatibility and exclusivity ensure that gamers are still locked in the Nintendo gaming ecosystem.
- Its robust balance sheet, characterized by high cash reserves and prudent inventory management, can protect it from macroeconomic headwinds.
- Nintendo is still cheap today with an 8% upside, even if I made my estimation more conservative.
