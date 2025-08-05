Close To 7% By AXIS Capital Holdings Limited's Preferred

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AXIS Capital Holdings boasts strong financials, investment-grade credit ratings, and a 21-year track record of consistent dividend payments.
  • AXS.PR.E preferred stock offers a 6.7% yield, trades below par, and is rated investment grade by both Moody's and S&P.
  • Compared to peers, AXS.PR.E stands out for its higher yield and potential for capital appreciation, with a fair value estimated at $23.40.
  • Given its solid fundamentals and undervaluation, AXS.PR.E presents an attractive opportunity for income and potential 14% price upside.
business insurance

Aree Sarak/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored by Strategic Yield.

In today's article, we will look at AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) and the opportunities its financial instruments provide.

Company Overview

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is an insurer and reinsurer company, founded in 2002 and headquartered in

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta,

we discuss ideas like this as they happen in more detail. All active investors are welcome to join on a free trial and ask any question in our chat room full of sophisticated traders and investors.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
14.89K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AXS.PR.E either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AXS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AXS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AXS
--
AXS.PR.E
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News