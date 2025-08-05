My opinion of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has become bullish now after evaluating its Q2 numbers and recent management commentary.
I rated TDUP as Hold earlier, considering the group's sub-par Q2'24 performance and its European market withdrawal
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e., buying assets at a discount, e.g., net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e., buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions, and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!