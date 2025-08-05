Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Diversified ADR Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Diversified ADR Managed Account returned -3.68% (gross) and the MSCI World Health Care IndexSM returned -3.96%.
  • Stock selection in biotechnology contributed to relative returns, while positioning in devices and medical technology weighed on performance.
  • Despite near-term policy uncertainty, we believe healthcare’s innovation remains intact and that many of the sector’s stocks now are overly discounted.

At a glance

Performance

The Portfolio returned -3.68% (gross) and the MSCI World Health Care IndexSM returned -3.96%.

Contributors/detractors

Stock selection in biotechnology contributed to relative returns, while positioning in devices and medical technology weighed on performance.

Outlook

