Rocket Lab's (NASDAQ:RKLB) Q2 won't hinge on EPS beats but on validation of its long-term infrastructure strategy. While consensus expects ~$135 million in revenue and a -$0.08 EPS loss, the spotlight is on execution milestones, particularly Neutron, which underpins access to the $5.6 billion
Rocket Lab Q2 Preview: The Most Important Earnings Yet
Summary
- Rocket Lab is expected to report ~$135 million in Q2 revenue, marking 27% year-over-year growth despite continued EPS losses.
- Neutron remains the pivotal driver, anchoring access to a $5.6 billion addressable opportunity via the NSSL Phase 3 Line 1.
- Space Systems now contributes over 50% of total revenue, with services expected to outpace launch growth by FY26.
- Gross margin recovery above 30% is likely in H2, supported by a high-value Electron backlog and stable cadence.
- The current EV/sales of 46x reflects embedded value from vertically integrated orbital infrastructure, not traditional cash flow fundamentals.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RKLB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.