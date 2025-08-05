Deutsche Post AG (DHLGY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Deutsche Post AG (OTCPK:DHLGY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 4:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Martin Ziegenbalg - Head of Investor Relations
Melanie Kreis - CFO & Member of the Management Board
Conference Call Participants
Alexander Irving - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
Alexia Dogani - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Andy Chu - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Arthur David Truslove - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Cedar Ekblom - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Cristian Nedelcu - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
James Edward Brazier Hollins - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division
Marc Zeck - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division
Marco Limite - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Muneeba Kayani - BofA Securities, Research Division
Parash Jain - HSBC Global Investment Research
Patrick Creuset - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the DHL Group Conference Call. Please note, this call will be recorded. You can find the privacy notice on dhl.com. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the call over to Martin Ziegenbalg, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Martin Ziegenbalg
Thank you, and a warm welcome from my side to our Q2 call to everyone out there. I take it, you have the material that we released this morning in front of you. We see that we can make this a straightforward exercise today with the presentation by Melanie Kreis, our CFO, and afterwards, the Q&A.
And with that, over to you, Melanie.
Melanie Kreis
Yes. Thank you very much, Martin, and good morning. A very warm welcome to all of you out there also from my side. Thank you for joining our Q2 2025 investor call. I will, as usual, provide a short review of the key numbers and observations for the quarter, and
- Read more current DHLGY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts