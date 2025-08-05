Janus Henderson Global Multi-Asset Aggressive Growth Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary

Janus Henderson Investors
3.58K Followers

Summary

  • Janus Henderson Global Multi-Asset Aggressive Growth Managed Account returned 10.84% (gross) and the MSCI ACWI Net returned 11.53%.
  • Underweight exposure to non-U.S. equities detracted from relative performance. An overweight allocation to U.S. equities contributed.
  • We expect additional market turbulence until greater visibility emerges into what a new global trade regime looks like, and how it will impact the corporate sector.

world finance money

mnbb

At a glance

Performance

The Portfolio returned 10.84% (gross) and the MSCI ACWI Net returned 11.53%.

Contributors/detractors

Underweight exposure to non-U.S. equities detracted from relative performance. An overweight allocation to U.S. equities contributed.

Outlook

We expect additional market

This article was written by

Janus Henderson Investors
3.58K Followers
Janus Henderson Investors exists to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Formed in 2017 from the merger between Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors, we are committed to adding value through active management. For us, active is more than our investment approach – it is the way we translate ideas into action, how we communicate our views and the partnerships we build in order to create the best outcomes for clients. While our investment managers have the flexibility to follow approaches best suited to their areas of expertise, overall our people come together as a team. This is reflected in our Knowledge. Shared ethos, which informs the dialogue across the business and drives our commitment to empowering clients to make better investment and business decisions.www.janushenderson.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IEMG--
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
SPYV--
SPDR® Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
IVV--
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
JAAA--
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
JHG--
Janus Henderson Group plc
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News