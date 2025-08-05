The German DAX is up 33% over the past year, outpacing the S&P 500’s total performance. The largest stock market in the Euro Area is a total return index, so dividends are included. While the performance has been strong over the past year, we’ve seen a
DAX: German Stocks Losing Momentum, But Support In Play
Summary
- I maintain a buy rating on the DAX ETF, citing its attractive valuation and solid long-term uptrend, despite recent momentum loss.
- DAX offers efficient, diversified exposure to Germany's largest companies, with a low expense ratio and a notable P/E discount to the S&P 500.
- The ETF is concentrated in top holdings and cyclical sectors, so performance hinges on these stocks, especially during earnings season.
- Technical analysis shows short-term risks, but strong support levels and long-term trends reinforce my positive outlook for investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.