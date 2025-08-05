Southeast Asia is emerging as an attractive investment frontier, in my opinion. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has a population of around 700 million and many countries are enjoying solid to strong economic growth. There are
Sea Limited: High Valuation Keeps Me At A Hold (For Now)
Summary
- Southeast Asia's e-commerce and digital payments growth make Sea Limited an appealing long-term play, but the current valuation is too high for me to buy now.
- Sea's dominant market share and expanding digital financial services are strong positives, but free cash flow growth and profitability remain concerns.
- Risks include demographic headwinds, middle-income traps, and strong competition from Alibaba and potential new entrants like Amazon.
- I'm maintaining a hold rating, waiting for a better entry point or a stronger growth catalyst before considering a position in SE.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.