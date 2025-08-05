Palantir's Q2 Reinforces Optimism, Just Not Enough To Justify The Price
Summary
- Palantir delivered a stellar Q2, beating expectations on revenue, EPS, and guidance, with accelerating growth and strong margins.
- Despite operational excellence and promising AI/defense tailwinds, Palantir’s valuation remains stretched, offering virtually no margin of safety.
- Even under optimistic growth scenarios, future returns are likely to lag safer alternatives, as much of the upside appears priced in.
- I maintain my sell rating on PLTR stock, as the risk/reward is unfavorable despite my admiration for the company’s execution and potential.
