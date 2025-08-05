Nebius Group Stock Hits My Target, But I'm Still Bullish

Aug. 05, 2025 7:54 AM ETNebius Group N.V. (NBIS) StockNBIS
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nebius Group stock has surged over 60% since May, far outpacing the S&P 500, driven by strong AI infrastructure growth expectations.
  • Q2 sales are projected to jump 83% sequentially, with ultra-high growth expected through 2025 before moderating to double-digit gains in 2026.
  • The company has begun issuing convertible debt to fund expansion, introducing future dilution risk but signaling management's confidence in long-term stock appreciation.
  • I raise my price target to $64.46 per share, reflecting higher sales forecasts and multiples, and see 17% further upside potential despite dilution risks post-2029.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Aerospace Forum. Learn More »

Digital Analytics - Blue, Dark - Technology, Big Data, Forecasting

DKosig

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) stock has rallied over 60% since my previous report in May, significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s 8.3% gain. With the stock now trading well above my initial price target and Q2 earnings approaching, this provides a

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
20.67K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NBIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NBIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NBIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News